SCR Transports First Fly-Ash Rake from STPP to ACC premises

South Central Railway (SCR) has been making continuous efforts with a focus on new areas of freight traffic to increase the loading. In this direction, SCR has already set up Business Development Units (BDUs) at both Zonal and Divisional levels. The committee members of these BDUs are in regular persuasion with freight customers, trade & industry to work out various ways and means to improvise the freight loading.

Now, the continuous efforts have yielded in the transportation of First fly-ash rake from Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) located near Jaipur Mandal of Mancheriyal District, Telangana State to ACC premises at Wadi in Karnataka State.

The first loading of fly-ash was commenced on Monday and completed on Tuesday. The rake is being loaded to ACC, Wadi i.e., 430 kilometres from the STPP. This freight train consists of 57 BCCW wagons and transported 3876 metric tonnes of fly-ash. SCR has earned a revenue of ₹ 26,12,754for the first trip of fly-ash transportation.

The initiative which is likely to not only generate additional loading and revenue to the Railways, is also an environmental friendly means of transporting Fly Ash. Previously the fly-ash was transported through Lorries by road which was causing environmental pollution. The newly set-up Business Development Unit o Secunderabad Division has played a crucial role in bringing this new traffic to the Railways.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manger, SCR complimented Secunderabad Division for their continuous efforts towards taping the new areas of freight business. He also appreciated the efforts of Business Development Unit of the Division in formulating the proposal into mutually beneficial activity to boost the freight loading over SCR. He advised the team to continue exploring new traffic for the Railways and also appealed to prospective customers to avail this facility for assisting them to load by Railways