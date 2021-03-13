Scribes with laminated ID cards, special passes can cover Assembly budget session : Narsimha Charyuly

The Assembly Secretary Dr V Narsimha Charyulu today informed to media that they are extending the time limit to existing identity card holders to attend thee Assembly and council proceedings of the Budget session beginning from March 15.

In a release the secretary said that those with valid Identity cards with lamination dated from Jan 1 2019 to Dec 31, 2020 are allowed to cover the proceedings. He also made it clear that the media personal are to carry the especially issued permission cards for the respective organisations for the same.

Thus Narsimha Charyulu has informed that the newspapers and television channels and media organisations ought to cover the Assembly budget session proceedings have to notice this and follow corona norms. This decision has been taken by the officials concerned followed by a request form media advisory committee of the Assembly, he added.