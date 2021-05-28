SCSC & CYBERABAD POLICE LAUNCHES O2 BANK IN COLLABORATION WITH BREATH INDIA, EO & ALAI NGOS

In a bid to help the needy patients in Hyderabad with Oxygen Concentrators at Home, SCSC & Cyberabad Police have launched O2 Bank with 50 Oxygen Concentrators today in collaboration with Breathe India, EO & ALAI & other NGOs. Speaking on the occasion, VC Sajjanar, IPS., Commissioner of Police & Chairman SCSC said, this facility will be accessible to all those needy patients who cant afford to buy or rent an Oxygen Concentrator to maintain saturation levels prescribed by doctor. The Facility will be made available at their homes. Citizens may call Covid Control Room at 9490617440 or 9490617431 to avail this facility.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General of SCSC says, recently we launched OxyCare Centre at Gachibowli with 50 Beds and Oxygen Concentrators. Since its launch on last week, over 12 patients were admitted for post covid oxygenation purpose. There has been a demand for Oxygen Concentrators at Home and hence this facility is being launched to cater to that segment of demand.

Sarath Chowdary from Breathe India team, speaking on the occasion said, Rotary Club launched Breathe India initiative across the country to provide Oxygen Concentrators at patients homes. He expressed gratitude and support extended by SCSC & Cyberabad Police, to make this O2 Bank initiative a grand success.

Partnering with SCSC & Cyberabad Police is a proud feeling for us at EO, AP & ALAI says Smitha, a famous pop singer who has been working on various Covid related initiatives and relief activities ever since pandemic struck us last year.

VC Sajjanar appreciated efforts of SCSC, Breathe India team, EO-AP & ALAI organizations for joining hands in the noble initiative and serves the needy and poor patients. He also thanked all the member companies of SCSC and other NGOs namely Neuland Laboratories, Cntl S, RoK, SBM, No Food Waste etc for coming forward and extending their support generously in our to efforts fight against Covid.