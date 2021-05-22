SCSC launches OxyCare Centre, a post covid Oxygenation facility

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) a collaborative body between IT Companies and Cyberabad Police adds another feather in its cap. Launches SCSC OxyCare Centre, a post Covid Oxygenation facility to provide O2 support. This is most sought after service.

It is launched today in collaboration with Cyberabad Police and Medicover Hospitals. With the support from donors, a combined donation of 50 Oxygen Concentrators, we have set up this 50 bed O2 Oxygenation Park facility at Gachibowli Jn (at Istara PG), Next lane to Maharaja Hospital, informed Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC.

This facility has been set up to support the needy and economically poor patients who don’t have access or can afford to buy or rent oxygen concentrators for post Covid sustenance of saturation levels till they get to full normalcy.

Citizens can call our Telemed number 080-45811138 to avail the same, the release stated

SCSC is a unique organization which acts as a bridge between the Cyberabad Police & Govt. on one side and the IT Industry on the other, taking up a variety of activities and initiatives to ensure Business Continuity. It has taken up many useful projects and initiatives support the communities at large during this second wave.