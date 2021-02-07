SEC Commissioner urges people to utilize their votes

The Commissioner of State Election Commission (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar today called upon the people of the state to utilize their vote in the upcoming Panchayat elections. He told them that the elected bodies would come into existence only due to their votes.

He released a video message on the issue. He said that they were holding the elections in four phases across the state on February 9,13,17 and 21 of this month. “ I urge the voters to cast their votes amid peaceful environment and full proof security arrangements. The elected bodies will get identity due to their votes and systems would show efficient performance,” he said.