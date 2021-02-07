21.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 7, 2021

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

SEC Commissioner urges people to utilize their votes

040
Nimmagadda

The Commissioner of State Election Commission (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar today called upon the people of the state to utilize their vote in the upcoming Panchayat elections. He told them that the elected bodies would come into existence only due to their votes.

He released a video message on the issue. He said that they were holding the elections in four phases across the state on February 9,13,17 and 21 of this month. “ I urge the voters to cast their votes amid peaceful environment and full proof security arrangements. The elected bodies will get identity due to their votes and systems would show efficient performance,” he said.

Related posts

Why Babu met Pawan ?

admin

Migrant workers stage protest at Tolichowki in state capital

admin

Nation pays homage to martyrs on Jallianwala Bagh centenary

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali