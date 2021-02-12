22.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 13, 2021

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

SEC issues show cause notice minister Kodali Nani

Naidu,Alzheimer’s disease,Kodali nani

The Commissioner State Election Commission Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar  (SEC) has issued show cause notice to state civil supplies minister Kodali Nani . The commissioner said that the minister had spoken about the commission in an insulting manner.  He also said that there were a couple of objectionable statements about the commission in the comments made by the minister during a press meet.

The Commissioner said that the minister should make a public statement stating that he was withdrawing  his comments about the commission besides replying to the notice. He set up a deadline of Friday evening to the minister and said that either the minister or his representative should reply to the notice before the deadline. Addressing a media conference at Tadepally Nani made serious allegations against the commission and alleged that the commission was acting as per the instructions of the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He also said that the people of the state were well aware of the persons behind the conduct of the rural local body elections in the state . He also said that the people of the state were of the view that both SEC commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu were one and the same. He also said that none can stop the victory of their party  in the elections.

