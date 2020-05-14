Secunderaad railway station buzzes with life

The famous railway station of the state, Secunderaad railway station has returned to its Normal life. The station become crowded after a gap of 50 days due to the ongoing lockdown.

A Rajadhani passenger train from Bengaluru to Delhi via Secunderaad Reached the stadium today. A total of 288 passengers traveled In the Rajadhani train from Secunderaad. The authorities of the station have carefully conducted thermal screening on all the passengers before allowing them into the railway station. The authorities have taken other steps to ensure social distance in the station.