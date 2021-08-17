Seetakka unveiled Sharat MaxiVision Vision Centre in Mulugu Sharat MaxiVision plans to set up 60 centers by end of 2022: Dr.Sharat

Dansari Anasuya popularly known as Seetakka, MLA has unveiled Sharat MaxiVision Vision Centre in Mulugu / Warangal today which caters to the need for eye care services of remote areas of Telangana. This center will offer basic eye care examinations to all. People in villages are suffering from various eye-related problems and losing temporary / permanent vision with no outreach eye care facility in their areas. Many people have a fear that they need to shell out huge expenses if they go for eye checkups in cities like Hyderabad and Warangal which ultimately impacting the vision. Vision centers like Mulugu will rectify the basic eye care problems of villagers.

Speaking on the occasion Dr.Sharat Babu Chilukuri, Managing Director, Sharat MaxiVision Eye hospital said, making the society blind-free is the motive behind the vision center launch in Mulugu. Sharat MaxiVision is planning to open 60 such Vision centers in Telangana by the end of 2022. Optometrists are available in all the Vision centers apart from weekly visits by ophthalmologists / Eyecare specialist doctors to address any type of eye-related problem. People living in remote areas/villages can now access these facility centers to undergo eye checkups at a nominal charge. Sharat Maxi vision will offer free eye checkups to the poor on submission of substantial proofs.

All the basic eye problems like refractive error corrections/presbyopia etc. are rectified by the vision center doctors / optometrists. Depending upon the severity of the problems patients are referred to tertiary centers in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karim Nagar to undergo further examinations.

Sharat MaxiVision is planning a mass people outreach program with eye camps in villages across the state of Telangana with the help of eye care volunteers and optometrists in its mission to make the society blind-free. We will train rural area people on how to conduct basic eye checkups for all those people who want to become volunteers in the mission. Volunteers on successful completion of the training will get a stipend from the Sharat MaxiVision.