Selection Rally for AOC Boys Sports Company

Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) Centre, Secunderabad will be conducting an open induction rally for sports cadets in Boys Sports Company scheduled from April 20 to 24 in weightlifting discipline. In this selection trials, physical and technical skills test in the weightlifting discipline will be held under Sports Authority of India coaches and board of officers. The selection will be provisional until approved by Sports Authority of India.

Educational qualification for the candidates is minimum class 5th pass with adequate knowledge in Hindi. For the candidates of age 11 years, minimum height and weight is not applicable. Whereas candidates for the age of 12 years, minimum height should be 153 cm & minimum weight 35 kg, for 13 years 155 cm – 42 kg and for 14 years 160 cm – 47 kg. Medical test will be ascertained by medical officer of the AOC Centre and specialist of Army Sports Medicine Centre. Applicants should not have any type of permanent Tattoo on any part of the body. Eligible candidates should report at Ordnance Hall, Wellington road, AOC Centre, Secunderabad by 0700 hrs on 20th April 2021. All the candidates to carry mask, gloves, sanitizer and will have to produce RT-PCR / Rapid Antigen Negative report when they report for the rally.

For further details candidates can contact Weight lifting coach on mobile number 9860113739 or Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre, Trimulgherry Post, Secunderabad, Telangana -500015.