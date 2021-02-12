Seminar on knowledge literature in Urdu concluded at MANUU

Two day online National Seminar on ‘Urdu Mein Maloomati Adab’ (knowledge literature in Urdu) concluded on February 11 at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The seminar organized by the Directorate of Translation & Publications (DTP), MANUU was inaugurated on November 10 and was sponsored by NCPUL.

Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, MANUU and Prof. Moinuddin Jinabade, Center for Indian Languages, Jawaharlal Nehru University chaired the first session held yesterday.

Prof. Moinuddin Jinabade in his address said that knowledge, information and wisdom are the three aspects of informative literature. Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood said that the purpose of writing decides its literary category.

Prof. Fatima Parveen, Former head, Dept. of Urdu, OU, Prof. Jahangir Warsi, Dr. Parwez Ahmed Azmi, Dr Waris Mazhari presented the papers in first session along with MANUU faculties – Prof. Zafar Ahsan, Prof. Fahim Akhtar Nadvi, Prof. Mohd. Moshahid, Dr. Danish Moin, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Sadat Shareef and Dr. Syed Majid.

The second session was chaired by Prof. M. N. Sayeed, former head, Urdu Department, Bangalore University and Prof. Farooq Bakhshi, Dept. Of Urdu MANUU. Dr. Abid Moiz, Prof. Fazalullah Mukkaram, Prof. Ashar Qadeer, Dr. Rafi uddin Naser, Dr. Khurshid Iqbal, Mr. Abdul Samad Shaik and faculties of MANUU – Prof. Mohd. Khalid Mubasshir uz Zafar, Prof. Badiuddin, Prof. Afroz Alam, Prof. Mohd. Abdul Sami Siddiqui & Dr. Ameena Tahseen presented papers in the session.

Prof Mohd. Zafaruddin, Director, DTP proposed vote of thanks. The seminar convenor, Dr. Aslam Parwez convened the valedictory session.