Set up Textile Park in MBNR: MP asks Smriti Irani

TRS MP Manne Srinivas Reddy today urged the Centre to set up a textil park in backward Mahabub Nagar district.

The MP has called on union textiles minister Smriti Irani and apprised her of the textile park necessity in the district.

The MP from Telangana has urged Smriti Irani to see that the new textile park is set up at the earliest in the Palamur district.

Srinivas Reddy also said that local handloom workers and weavers will get timely employment and livelihood by the textile park. It will give huge employment opportunities and jobs to local people he said.