Setback to Govt in HC on Sadabainama issue

In a setback to the state government, the Telangana High Court today directed it not to process the applications of about 6.74 lakh which have been received after October 29 for regularization of unregistered sale transactions (Sadabainama) . It said that it was issuing the orders since the new Revenue Act had come into force from such date.

A division bench of the High Court, however, permitted the state government to process the 2.26 lakh applications, which have been received by it between October 10 and October 29 and to cause enquiry into such applications. The Court made it clear that the decision taken on such applications would be subject to the outcome of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on the issue challenging GO 112 issued by the state government on October 12 this year for the regularization of the unregistered sale transactions under the Telangana rights in law and pattadar pass book Act, 1971 (which is now repealed).

The high court later adjourned the case hearing by two weeks by issuing directions to the state government to file its counter affidavit. The case was filed by a 61 year old farmer from Nirmal district of the state. Arguing the case on behalf of the state government, the advocate general of the state BS Prasad said that they had received a total of 2,26,693 applications between October 10 and October 29 and added that they received another 6,74,201 applications after October 29.