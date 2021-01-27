28.8 C
Settle PRC : CPI to CM

CPI secretary and former MLA,  Ch Venkat Reddy today ridiculed the government bon 7 5 percent PRC by a committee in its report. 

The government should hold talks with employees and take a decision by January end, he demanded in a statement here. 

The CPI secretary took serious exception to PRC report for recommendations including only 7.5 percent hike against 63 percent sought by the employees. 

The KCR government should not ignore the employees and protect their interests,  he said.  It is time to increase the pay as Corona hit hard all the people while price rise and House rent.  He asked KCR government to take a call and address the employees problems.

