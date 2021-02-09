20.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 10, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Sharmila is arrow released by CM KCR: . Revanth Reddy

Two CMs are hand in glove on Pothireddyapdu : MP Revanth Reddy

The Congress Party MP from the State A. Revanth Reddy today responded on the issue of floating of a new political Party by YSRCP leader YS Sharmila in Telangana state. Comparing Sharmila with an arrow, he claimed that the Chief Minister of the state KCR had released the arrow in the state.
He also claimed that Sharmila had come to the fore to damage the winning prospects of congress party. He made it clear that the former CM had ruled the state as a popular congress Party CM and added that YSR had fans across the globe. He also made it clear that the state was formed so as to ensure that the sons of the soil ruled it and not the children of the former CM. He demanded Sharmila to spell out her stand on river Krishna water .

