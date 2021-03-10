Sharmila’s political party to be named as YSRTP?

Politician YS Sharmila has given hints about the possible name of her prospective political party. She is doing a lot of exercise to find out a suitable name for her political party. The loyalists of Sharmila have given hints that the new political party is likely to be named as YSRTP.

According to her loyalists, they are planning to have three colours in the flag of the party. Colours like blue green and white are likely to find place in the party flag. The supporters are also saying that Sharmila is likely to contest from Hyderabad or Khammam districts in the next assembly elections. Sharmila will hold a meeting with the loyalists of her father and former CM of the state YS Rajasekhara Reddy from Karimnagar district on 19th of this month. The party leaders will release the party flag at a meeting to be held in Khammam on April 9.