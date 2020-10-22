Shashidhar reddy blames Govt got floods in the city

Veteran Congress Party leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy today blamed the state government for the recent floods. He alleged that the state capital had to witness such massive natural disaster due to lack of advance action plan with the state government. He alleged that the state government had failed in taking up immediate protection steps.

He demanded the state government to set up State disaster management authority and take up the relief measures. He made it clear that the state would also get natural calamities although it does not have an ocean . Reddy said that there were lack of basic amenities in Hyderabad despite the fact that it contributes a lot of income to the state government. Referring to the claims of the state government that it has spent ₹65,000 crore for the development of the state capital, he made it clear that basic infrastructure was more important than beautification of the city. He demanded the state government to extend the financial aid to all affected families of the state capital.