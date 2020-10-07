Shashidhar Reddy expresses doubts over MLC voter enrolment

TPCC election coordination committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy today expressed doubts over the ongoing enrolment drive being held by ruling TRS party and alleged that rival party was committing irregularities to ensure its victory in the elections.

He said that they had brought the issue election commission. He said that they had demanded the election commission to provide the details of graduate degree holders. He said that those who are planning to cast their votes with their fake certificates would face criminal cases. He said that they had lodged a complaint against state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to the election commission.

He also said that they had asked the election commission to see that no political party should hold their meeting from their offices.