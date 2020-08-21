Shekhavat tests positive, Apex Council meeting likely to defer on water row

Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhavat tested positive for Corona, Apex Council meeting, to address water disputes among two Telugu States, slated for August 25 is most likely to postpone.

The Union minister himself tweeted of testing positive and to be admitted to a hospital. Shekhavat also instructed those in with close contact with him to take Corona tests.

The centre has recently has announced that the apex council meeting to be conducted on August 25 as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked for meeting with a date after August 20 instead of previous date.

Though the centre is getting ready for the same the minister of water resources us tested positive. As a result the apex council meeting on August 25 may be deferred to a later date.

It is likely to be held in the middle of September if Shekhavat gets ready for addressing video conference of the two states on water disputes.

The Krishna and Godavari boards have asked two states to maintain status quo on the irrigation projects until the meeting is held by the council. Both the states have filed a few complaints against each other with the boards and the centre.

The centre called for a meeting which is to be deferred again. While AP Government said to get its share of waters from Rayslaseema lift and Pothireddypadu.

Telangana said that it is working on old projects only and is prepared to expose illegal projects by AP in the meeting.