Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope star as West Indies thrash India by eight wickets at Chennai

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer guided West Indies to a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last night. Shimron Hetmyer who smashed a career-best 139 in 106 balls is declared Man of the Match. With this win, the Carribean side have a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 288 runs, West Indies made 291 for the loss of 2 wickets.

Hope scored unbeaten 102 runs while Nicholas Pooran played a knock of 29 runs not out. Earlier, the visitors won the toss and asked India to bat first. Batting first, the hosts scored 287 for in 50 overs. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI half-century.

Pant, while playing in his 13th 50-over game, played a knock of 71 runs off 69 balls. For Windies, Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Joseph scalped two wickets each. Both the teams will now face each other in the second game at Visakhapatnam.

