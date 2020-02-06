New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the first One-day International of the three-match cricket series in Hamilton last evening. Chasing a mammoth target of 348 runs set by India, hosts achieved it in 48.1 overs losing six wickets. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor top scored 109 off 84 balls and remained not out. Taylor was declared Player of the Match.

Earlier put into bat, India made 347 for four in the stipulated 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden ODI century with 103 off 107 balls. K.L. Rahul remained unbeaten on 88 in 64 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli made 51. It was New Zealand’s first win since India landed in the country with the hosts suffering a humiliating whitewash in the five-match T20 series.