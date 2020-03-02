Sid Sriram, GA 2 Pictures and Gopi Sunder repeat the magic for ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ first single

Starring Akhil Akkineni in the lead role and bankrolled by GA 2 Pictures, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ is gearing up for its release. The makers have released the first song from the audio album today. Gopi Sunder, who previously gave a chart-buster song, ‘Inkem Inkem Kavale’ for Geetha Govindam has worked his magic this time around as well. ‘Manasa Manasa’ is on course to become a chart-buster song, thanks to its soothing tune. Bommarillu Bhaskar and in-form production house GA 2 Pictures are joining hands for ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

Sid Sriram and Gopi Sunder repeat the magic for ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ first single.

Geetha Govindam, which was bankrolled by GA 2 Pictures banner was a musical blockbuster and the same combo is working again for Akhil Akkineni’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. Sid Sriram’s magical voice and Gopi Sundar’s mesmerizing composition have worked pretty well for this song. Surender Krishna penned the lyrics for this song.

Cast:

Akhil Akkineni

Pooja Hegde

Amani

Murali Sharma

Jaya Prakash

Pragathi

Sudigali Sudheer

Getup Sreenu

Abhay

Amith

Technicians:

Director: Bommarillu Bhaskar

Music: Gopi Sunder

Cinematographer: Pradeeep M Sharma

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Art director: Avinash Kolla

Producers: Bunny Vas, and Vasu Varma

Presented by: Allu Aravind

Banner: GA 2 Pictures