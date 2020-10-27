Siddipet CP refutes attack on BJP state chief reports

Siddipet Commissioner of police Joel Davis today refuted the Reports of attack by police on the state president of BJP and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar . He said that the police had behaved in an impartial manner and did not discriminate against anybody.

Addressing media persons, he said that they had taken the MP in preventive custody to avoid any law and order problem. He said that they had behaved in a dignified manner with the MP. He claimed that the MP had initially told them that he was not coming to Siddipet but came to Siddipet by retracting on his statement. The CP said that they booked cases against the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s relatives Anjan rao for hiding cash in his house.