21.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 28, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Siddipet CP refutes attack on BJP state chief reports

039
Siddipet CP,BJP state chief reports

Siddipet Commissioner of police Joel Davis today refuted the Reports of attack by police on the state president of BJP and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar . He said that the police had behaved in an impartial manner and did not discriminate against anybody.
Addressing media persons, he said that they had taken the MP in preventive custody to avoid any law and order problem. He said that they had behaved in a dignified manner with the MP. He claimed that the MP had initially told them that he was not coming to Siddipet but came to Siddipet by retracting on his statement. The CP said that they booked cases against the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s relatives Anjan  rao for hiding cash in his house. 

Related posts

Actress Khushboo fires salvos at KCR and Narendra Modi

admin

Ten year old girl donates Rs 1 lakh to CMRF on her birthday

Ashok prasad

Chandrababu gives green signal to 20,000 posts in AP

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali