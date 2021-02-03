SIMPLIFY WORK SHARE BY FEB 28: CS

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana directed the departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records and any other issues in the State.Today Chief Secretary held a review meeting today on reducing compliance burden in 7 departments – Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, MA&UD, LET&F shared by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) at BRKR Bhavan.

While reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden ChiefSecretary directed the officials to simplify the processes and make it online and to reduce the physical interface duly seeing user angle who is running businessesin the State.He also directed to complete the process of simplification by 28thFebruary, 2021.In addition, as per vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar

Rao, it was decided that other departments should also look at the pain points in their departments and prepare an action plan to reduce compliance burden. Principal Secretary, I&C Jayesh Ranjan to circulate a frame work and guidelines for other departments in this regard.Smt. Rani Kumudini, ., Spl.Chief Secretary, LET&F, Sri Sunil Sharma, Prl.Secretary,TR&B, Jayesh Ranjan., Prl. Secretary, I&C, Sri Ravi Gupta,., Prl.Secretary, Home, Anil Kumar,., E.O.Secretary, Civil Supplies, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS., Secretary, Energy, Neetu Kumari Prasad, ., Commissioner, CT, Ahmad Nadeem, ., Commissioner, Labour, M R M Rao, Commissioner, Transport, Sri Satyanarayana, ., CDMA and other officials were present in the meeting.