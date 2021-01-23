SINGARENI RELEASES NOTIFICATION to fill up 372 JOB VACANCIES IN THE FIRST PHASE

The public sector undertaking of the state Singereni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has issued notification to fill up 372 vacant posts of seven different categories in the first phase. The CMD of the company N. Sridhar that the Candidates would be selected solely on the basis of written test and added that the aspirants of the posts study hard and obtain jobs.

Out of the 372 posts, 305 posts will be for local people of The erstwhile four districts i.e., Khammam, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. He said that all the candidates of the Entire Telangana district were eligible for the remaining 67 posts which have been allotted as unreserved. If we look at the category wise break-up of the vacancies the vacancies of Fitter Trainee are 128, Electrician Trainee 51, Welder Trainee 54, Turner Machinist Trainee 22, Motor Mechanic Trainee 14

Founder man / moulder Trainee 19 and Junior Staff Nurse (Women) (T&S grade-D) 84. Sridhar said that the details of thenEligibility for the above jobs, education requirements, salary details, fees payment and other details etc. were available on the Singareni Collieries Company Limited website www.scclmines.com. The aspirants can access the details by going to be career section of the website. They will have apply online for the posts from January 22nd of this month till 5 pm of February 4,2021. All certificates (softcopies) have to be uploaded online along with the application. Hard copies of the applications need not be submitted at Singareni recruitment department.

Rs.200 fees has to be paid through SBI link at the time of uploading the applications online. The Recruitment department of the company has informed that the Age limit for all the posts for general category candidates is 30 years. The reserved category candidates like SC, ST and BC candidates will have a relaxation of 5 years. The Age limit and exam fees does not apply for Internal candidates.