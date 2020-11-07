Singareni workers to get ₹68,500 bonus for Dipawali

The workers of Singereni Collieries company would get a bonus ₹68500 for the upcoming Dipawali festival. The workers would get the bonus on November 12 of this month. The company issued orders for the disbursement of the bonus on Saturday.

It said that the decision was taken during the tenth meeting of JBCCI. It said that the underground workers should complete 190 musters and surface workers should complete 240 workers during 2019-2020 financial year.