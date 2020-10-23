20.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 24, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News

SIs passing out parade held

0103
SIs passing out parade held

The passing out parade of the second batch of 1162 trainee sub inspectors was held at telangana  state police academy in the city.  The home minister of the state Mohammad Mahmood Ali was the chief guest at the event.

            The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy and other top officials of the state also took part in the passing out parade. The family members of the successful SIs also participated in the event and viewed the  parade . The incharge director of the academy Kothakota Srinivas Reddy administered oath on the SIs. Speaking on the occasion, home minister Mahmood Ali said that the state government was bestowing a lot of importance on keeping the  law and order in the state. He also said that the state government would extend all kinds of support to strengthen the police department. He said that plans were afoot to fill up another 20,000 posts of the police personnel.

            Ali said that they  were also building a Sophisticated and ultra modern command control center in the state. He called upon the police personnel to work hard with utmost dedication and commitment and bring name to their department.  DGP Mahender Reddy said that the induction  of huge number of SIs had provided a lot of additional strength to the police department. He asked them to provide the security to the people of the state by acting In an unbiased manner. Of the total SIs, 661 are civil SIs, 448 are RSIs, 256 are woman SIs and 28 are IT communications SIs

Related posts

No question of replacing Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM, says minister Sardesai

admin

NDA govt gave to AP more than special status: Amit Shah

admin

India’s longest rail-road Bogibeel bridge to be inaugurated today

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali