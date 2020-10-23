SIs passing out parade held

The passing out parade of the second batch of 1162 trainee sub inspectors was held at telangana state police academy in the city. The home minister of the state Mohammad Mahmood Ali was the chief guest at the event.

The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy and other top officials of the state also took part in the passing out parade. The family members of the successful SIs also participated in the event and viewed the parade . The incharge director of the academy Kothakota Srinivas Reddy administered oath on the SIs. Speaking on the occasion, home minister Mahmood Ali said that the state government was bestowing a lot of importance on keeping the law and order in the state. He also said that the state government would extend all kinds of support to strengthen the police department. He said that plans were afoot to fill up another 20,000 posts of the police personnel.

Ali said that they were also building a Sophisticated and ultra modern command control center in the state. He called upon the police personnel to work hard with utmost dedication and commitment and bring name to their department. DGP Mahender Reddy said that the induction of huge number of SIs had provided a lot of additional strength to the police department. He asked them to provide the security to the people of the state by acting In an unbiased manner. Of the total SIs, 661 are civil SIs, 448 are RSIs, 256 are woman SIs and 28 are IT communications SIs