Siva Sena Reddy appointed as  state Youth congress president

The results of the state youth congress elections were declared on Thursday night . The youth leader of the party from Wanaparthy Siva Sena Reddy won the state youth congress elections. He secured 59997 votes in the elections held in the month of august and September last year.

The party high command had summoned the three leaders , who have secured the most number of votes to Delhi and interviewed them in December last year. The party high command later hosted the results on the official website of the party .

Elated his victory, Siva Sena Reddy thanked the senior leaders of the party for his appointment as the youth congress president . He said tat he would work hard for strengthening the party and would work as per its code of conduct. He said that he didn’t have any political Background.

He thanked the party’s national leaders Rahul Tansu and national al president of the youth congress wing BV Srinivas for his appointment. He also called on the AICC state Incharge Manickam Tagore in Delhi and thanked him for his cooperation.