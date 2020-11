The annual three day Pavitrotsavams in the temple of Sri KalyanaVenkateswaraSwamy at SrinivasaMangapuram commenced on Wednesday.

On first day Pavitra Mala Pratistha ceremony was performed.

Earlier during the day SnapanaTirumanjanam was performed to UtsavaMurthies.

Deputy EO Shanti, AEO Dhananjeyulu, Superintendent Chengalrayalu and priests participated in this fete which was observed in Ekantam.