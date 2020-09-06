Smart card, online booking for metro rail travel amid Corona protocols

The officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail have made all arrangements for resuming it’s services from Monday as per Covid -19 norms and central government guidelines. As per Corona protocols, the HMR officials have already taken every measure for sanitation of the metro stations and premises and rails on LB Nagar to Miyapur route.

The people commuting through Metro rail have to avail tickets through smart cards or online bookings. There will be no issue of tickets as it was previously done due to corona spread. They alerted people in the city in this regard as services will be started from Monday as per central government guidelines. PPE kits and material will be provided to metro staff and regular sanitation will be taken.

HMRL MD, NVS Reddy said they will allow asymptomatic people after thermal screening will be allowed to enter the stations. Sanitation of the hands, six feet distance are a must for them and marks are made at the stations and counters. Only people without corona symptoms will be allowed to travel in the metro rail.

The centre has released unlock 4.0 guidelines and allowed the metro rail services for people as per corona protocols. We have made necessary arrangements for following corona protocols he said. Masks, sanitising the hands, premises of railway stations, physical distance are to be strictly followed. We offer tickets on smart cards and cashless transactions now. Those with symptoms are not allowed to travel in the metro rail he added.