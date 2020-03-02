Sobhita Dhulipala For A Crucial Role In Adivi Sesh, Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major

Young hero Adivi Sesh is presently busy shooting for Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who ended up sacrificing his life for the nation after saving several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

The film, a Hindu-Telugu bilingual, is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu’s home banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in collaboration with Sony Pictures Productions and A+S Movies.

Latest to join the film’s cast is actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The makers inform that Sobhita plays a very crucial role in the film. “It’s so amazing to reunite with Sobhita for @MajorTheFilm after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film. She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking forward to it. 🤟🏼” tweeted Sesh briefing about her role.

Presently, the shoot of Major is happening in Himachal Pradesh where the film unit is canning important scenes.