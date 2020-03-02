21.3 C
Hyderabad, IN
March 3, 2020

Navyamedia
Telugu Cinema News

Sobhita Dhulipala For A Crucial Role In Adivi Sesh, Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major

0223
Sobhita Dhulipala For A Crucial Role In Adivi Sesh, Sashi Kiran Tikka’

Young hero Adivi Sesh is presently busy shooting for Major, a film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando, who ended up sacrificing his life for the nation after saving several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

The film, a Hindu-Telugu bilingual, is bankrolled by Mahesh Babu’s home banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in collaboration with Sony Pictures Productions and A+S Movies.

Latest to join the film’s cast is actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The makers inform that Sobhita plays a very crucial role in the film. “It’s so amazing to reunite with Sobhita for @MajorTheFilm after our previous #Goodachari. This time, she is going to have her own individual story track in the film.  She is going to be dynamite in a role with emotional depth. #Major is a story for all of India. Looking forward to it. 🤟🏼” tweeted Sesh briefing about her role.

Presently, the shoot of Major is happening in Himachal Pradesh where the film unit is canning important scenes.

Related posts

TSR National Film Awards 2019

admin

Kalyaan Dhev’s Vijetha Completes Censor formalities

Ashok prasad

Nagarjuna ‘DevaDas’ Press Meet

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali