Soldier Mahesh sacrificed life for Nation, KTR, Prashant Reddy vow to help kin

Minister KT Rama Rao today paid rich tributes to Radya Mahesh who lost his life during an encounter in Jammu Kashmir.

Mahesh death is heroic and the state will remember him he said. The minister has said that the government will provide all support to his family members. KTR has said that sacrifice by Mahesh for the country is invaluable.

The soldier from Somanpally in Nizamabad district of Telangana has lost the battle against the terrorists.

The minister said that the state government will offer all support to bereaved family members. The body is expected to be flown to the city from Delhi and then be shifted to native place.

Also local minister V Prashant Reddy has consoled the family members of Mahesh in his village. He paid rich tributes and said that the youth has sacrificed his life for the country.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao and the government will come to rescue of Mahesh family members, he said.

With choked voice, Prashant Reddy said that they cannot bring him back as he laid life for the nation. However the KCR government will help his family members, the minister said.