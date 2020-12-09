SONIA GANDHI HAS DONE A LOT OF SERVICES TO THE COUNTRY: TPCC PRESIDENT N. UTTAM KUMAR REDDY

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today said that the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi had done a lot of services to the country. He also said that the family members of Sonia Gandhi had sacrificed their Lives in the service of the nation. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of the party

Workers on the occasion of the 74th birthday celebrations of Sonia Gandhi held at the party’s state headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. He cut a cake in the presence of the party leaders. Reddy also distributed sarees to the women on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said that the people of the state were living in Telangana state thanks to Sonia Gandhi. He added that Sonia Gandhi was Solely responsible for the formation of the Telangana state and added that she had fulfilled the 60 year long dream of the people of the state. He said that they were holding social service programs in the state to celebrate the party president’s birthday. Party leaders like CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah and VH and others took part in the celebrations.