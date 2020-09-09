South India’s First “Kisan Rail” flagged off from Anantapur (AP) to Adarsh Nagar (New Delhi)

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayatraj, Government of India and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh flagged off the Inaugural Run of Anantapur – New Delhi Kisan Rail through Video Link today i.e., 9th September, 2020. The Program was presided over by Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways, Government of India.

Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India Shri Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. B. Satyanarayana, Hon’ble Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development and Anantapur District In-charge Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh; M. Sankaranarayana, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Government of Andhra Pradesh; T. Rangaiah, Member of Parliament, Anantapur; V. Gopal Reddy, Member of Legislative Council and A. Venkatarami Reddy, Hon’ble Member of Legislative Assembly, Anantapur Urban also participated. P.S. Mishra, Member Operations & Business Development, Railway Board, Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, Shri Alok Tiwari, Divisional Manager, Guntakal Division were also present through virtual program.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Singh Tomar said that,it is the first Kisan Rail from South India connecting to National capital for the benefit of the farmers. It was the guidance and inspiration by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji that Indian Railways have started Kisan Rail with a motive to encourage the villages and farmers. “It is a great day for farmers. Kisan Rail was announced in the budget. Agriculture produce needs best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agro products reach from one corner to another corner of the country”.

Speaking on the occasion, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the state of Andhra Pradesh is fast becoming the Fruit Capital of South India, cultivating fruits and vegetables covering an area of 3.42 lakh hectares. He stated that AP is the largest producer of tomato, papaya and Chillies and Second largest in producing Mango, Orange and Turmeric in the country. Kisan Rail adds a new feather in the hat of Union Government. The introduction of Kisan Rail signals a new ray of hope for the farmers of Andhra Pradesh as well as other states.

Suresh C. Angadi stated that Prime Minister’s vision and the pronouncement made in the budget materialized in introduction of Kisan Rail with the aim of doubling the income of farmers. As “lifeline of the nation Indian Railways is committed to the facilitation of marketing the farmer’s produce”. He also said that electrification of railway lines has been taken up in a big way in the state of Andhra Pradesh and its benefits will be enjoyed by the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager in his opening remarks stated that Kisan Rail will immensely help farmers in promoting the farm produce in the national market for better price realization by avoiding enroute damage and ensuring fast transportation. He also assured that railways will extend all the possible assistants to the farmers and trading community for reliable transportation facility.

About the first Kisan Rail of South India :