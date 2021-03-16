Speaker, Ministers KTR, Vemula, Jagadish, pay tributes to Nomula, Nayini others

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Ministers paid rich tributes to the departed leaders including Nagarjuna Sagar MLA late Narasimhaiah, Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Gunda Mallesh, Katikaneni Madhusudhan Rao, Katta Venkatnarasaiah, Dugyala Srinivasa Rao, Chengal Baganna, K Veera Reddy .

As the session of the budget-2021 began the speaker took up a resolution to condole the deaths of the deceased leaders.

IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao has condoled the death of Nomula Narasimhaiah and extended sympathies to the bereaved family members. Rama Rao recalled the services of Narasimhaiah who is known for unrelenting efforts for the cause of statehood.

‘I personally saw how Narasimhaiah fought and participated in several movements, agitations for statehood and people’ rights, he averred. His death was a loss to the state and Nalgonda district, KTR said.

Assembly Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy has paid rich tributes by saying that Narasimhaiah was a great leader for his dedication for the poor. He always vied for welfare and vouched for the development of the state in general and Nalgonda district in particular he said.

Power Minister Jagadish Reddy also paid rich tributes to the departed leader. Jagadish also hails from the previous Nalgonda district to which Narasimhaiah belongs. Jagadish Reddy said that the leader joined the TRS party by opposing the CPM for the statehood, he said.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav expressed pain at the death of the leader. He was a great leader who always fought for the people and welfare he noted.

The minister Dayakar Rao also said that Narasimhaiah used to ask for more funds for the segment which is on the development path.

Entire house mourned the death of the leaders for about two minutes. The house has condoled the deaths and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.