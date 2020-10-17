Special announcement, this Navratri! #BeatsOfRadheShyam out on Prabhas’ birthday

Pan-India star Prabhas is all set to ring in his birthday on 23rd October! To mark the occasion, makers are all set to make a special announcement and are calling it #BeatsOfRadheShyam on 23rd October.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared a poster announcing the special unveil and wrote, “They’re sure to make you fall in love all over again!”

Touted to be a magnum opus, ‘Radheshyam’ is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. The movie stars Pan India star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. To mark Pooja Hegde birthday, recently the makers revealed her first look from the movie.

The film will also feature Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil,Malayalam and Kannada.

The film shoot was already in progress in Georgia when the pandemic hit and was put on a halt. Recently, the team resumed the shoot again earlier this month and the actors also shared the news on their respective social media handles. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is a multi-lingual romantic period-drama that is expected to release in 2021.

‘Radheshyam’ will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Dr.U.V.Krishnam Raju garu and Gopikrishna Movies. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is being produced by Vamsi,Pramod and Praseedha