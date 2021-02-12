Speed up process of Free Drinking Water Supply  in Hyderabad: CS instruct officers

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana directed the officials to speed up the process of Free Drinking Water Supply in Hyderabad City.

Chief Secretary held a review meeting with Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (MA&UD), Dana Kishore, MD, HMWS&SB , Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, Dr.N.Satyanarayana, CDMA at BRKR Bhavan today.

Chief Secretary instructed MD, HMWS&SB to complete Aadhar seeding with PTIN and CAN number with beneficiaries to improve the water supply system duly giving priority to uncovered and slum areas.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to initiate steps to complete formalities and instructed to prepare an action plan to complete the construction of 2BHK houses along with infrastructure on a priority basis in the State. He also directed to develop Tree Parks in all wards of municipal areas in the State.