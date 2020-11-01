29.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 2, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Spl Sanitation Drive in GHMC area from November 4 to 10 : CS

0244

As per directions of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao,  the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar today said that a Special Sanitation Drive in GHMC area will be taken up from  November 4 to 10.

He reviewed the health and sanitation condition in GHMC which had a spell of untimely severe rainfall.  In light of the change in seasonal  conditions, worldwide spurt observed in COVID-19 cases and likelihood of spread of infectious diseases post floods, the Government has decided to  launch a Special Sanitation Drive in GHMC area from  November 4 to 10.

Cleaning of garbage points, removal of construction and demolition waste, spraying of disinfectants, anti-larval and vector control operations etc., are  proposed to be taken up in all localities as part of this drive.

In this regard, teams with sufficient availability of men and material shall be organized at the ward level. Citizens can also lodge their grievances with the GHMC through the helpline number (040-21111111). 

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary  reviewed the functioning of Basthi Dawakhanas with Secretary, Health and Commissioner, GHMC. Presently, 199 Basthi Dawakhanas are functioning in GHMC area.

