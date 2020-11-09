Sravan alleges Rs.200 crore scam took place in the distribution of funds

AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju fired on KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration, for the failure of government and the GHMC to provide the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims despite multiple requests having been made with the administration. The senior Congress Party leader while denying the allegations made by the minister on the Congress party, he invited KTR for an open discussion at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial to discuss the widespread irregularities involved in the distribution of flood relief funds in Hyderabad. Despite having 100 Corporators like Kauravas in GHMC, the TRS party has miserably failed to rescue the people of Hyderabad during the floods and currently looting the public money, he blasted.

The AICC leader criticized the TRS party for resorting to ugly politics in the mud water and collecting money on the dead bodies of flood hit victims through distribution of cash in peanuts of Rs 2,000 to 3,000 instead of assured Rs 10,000. He suspects there is a big scam to the tune of Rs 200 Crore in this process and the TRS party leaders are the true beneficiaries of it.

Sravan questions the government why it doesn’t provide any financial assistance to the farmers who are also adversely affected as the incessant rains lashed the whole state including Hyderabad. Since the TRS party wants votes from the people of Hyderabad, it is distributing money/ cash to get the undue favours in the upcoming GHMC elections, he said.

While talking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Dr Sravan Dasoju said, “KTR is a well educated minister who always talks about digital initiatives. Why doesn’t he maintain transparency in providing the list of beneficiaries of Hyderabad flood victims for the public audit? Why are they saying different numbers at different platforms? We are not asking the details of their family matters and functions. It is the public money which is being distributed to the victims and therefore, they should come up with a proper list of beneficiaries”.

Before questioning others, it is better to maintain the standards. During a conference KTR said that the Congress party was making politics in the mud waters and restricted only to Dubbaka elections. “Why don’t you ask your father, KCR, who is the highly paid chief minister in the country, to come out of Pragathi Bhavan to console the adversely affected people of Hyderabad? Why does KCR restrict himself only to the farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan?”, Dr Sravan asks.

He alleged that the TRS party has been doing ugly and mud politics in the rain water and pocketing public money in the name of distribution. It is only giving away the money in view of the upcoming GHMC elections. It is planning to win the elections by distributing public money in the party’s name which is unacceptable, the Congress party leader said.

It was the Congress party and leaders like TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy and himself who visited first the rain affected areas such as BS Maktha etc. and consoled the affected people and there was not a single TRS leader seen coming to the people. However, immediately after the Congress party leaders’ visit, the frightened TRS leaders like Danam Nagendar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav who came to the people for making a drama there, Dasoju alleged.

Dasoju also asks the Minister KTR why don’t they implement Kirloskar committee’s report to demolish 28,000 unauthorized constructions in the city and he demands the minister to go for the elections only after they demolish all those illegal constructions including the Owaisi’s educational institution.

Sravan also lamented the BJP Minister Kishan Reddy for a blame game. It is not fair to say they didn’t receive a report from the Telangana government to release the funds and he demands the Union Minister to declare Hyderabad floods as a National Disaster to provide the benefit. He alleges that the BJP and TRS party are in a secret collusion and they are playing dramas in the name of reports.