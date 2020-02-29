Sree Vishnu’s film with People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts titled “Raja Raja Chora”*

Reputed film production houses, People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts together are producing a film with young hero Sree Vishnu. The film titled ‘Raja Raja Chora’ is being helmed by debut director Hasith Goli. Sunaina has been locked as one of the female leads. On the occasion of Sree Vishnu’s birthday, the team has released the first look of the movie.

‘We are happy to work with talented people like Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli. The regular shoot of the movie has begun and we’ve already completed one schedule’, said the producers T.G. Vishwaprasad, Abhishek Agarwal. ‘The story of the movie is very interesting. By April we shall complete our entire shoot’, said Co-Producer Vivek Kuchibhotla and Creative Producer Kirthi Chowdary.

Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and others will be seen in crucial roles in the film.

Cinematography: Veda Raman

Music: Vivek Sagar

Editor: Viplav Nyshadam

Art: Kiran Kumar Manne

Creative Producer: Kirthi Chowdary

Co-Producer: Vivek Kuchibhotla

Producers: T.G.Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal

Writer-Director: Hasith Goli

Interesting Stories, Interesting characters and a unique birthdate, wishing our @sreevishnuoffl aka #RajaRajaChora a very Happy Birthday!!

May you celebrate many more birthdays with unique stories like this.

@hasithgoli | @oddphysce | @veda_raman | @kirthi_chowdary | @peoplemediafcy | @AAArtsOfficial |

@vivekkuchibotla | @AbhishekOfficl | #RRC | #RRCFirstLook