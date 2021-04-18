35.9 C
Hyderabad, IN
April 21, 2021

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life

SRI RAMANUJA DIVYA PRABANDAMPARAYANAM HELD

As part of the ongoing 1005th Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ramanujacharya, Sri Ramanuja Nutrandadi Divya Prabanda Parayanam was conducted on Sunday at the mutt of Sri Sri Sri Pedda Jeeyarswami.
The holy Parayanam conducted by TTD for the well-being and relief of humanity from pandemic COVID-19 was live telecasted on SVBC between 10am and 11 am.
Both the Senior and Junior Pontiffs of Tirumala, HDPP Secretary and Alwar Divya Prabandham Project Special Officer Acharya K. Rajagopalan were present.

