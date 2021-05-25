Srimivas Yadav, Mahamood Ali talk to Corona patients at NIMS Hospital

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahamood Ali today visited state run NIMS & Chest Hospital in the city here.

They visited several wards of Covid patients in the hospital and tried to give confidence of better treatment.

The ministers interacted with some patients and asked about their health, treatment and services.

Srinivas Yadav and Mahamood Ali went to the beds of the patients and sought to know of injections, medicines being offered.

The ministers instructed the doctors and health staff and nurses to ensure treatment to all those coming to the hospital. They suggested the NIMS director and staff not to deny tests, treatment and services to anyone. Without denying the tests and injections ensure services to people who come with great hope to get medical help, they said.

The ministers said that the government is spending huge funds to control Corona pandemic cases and deaths. With its measures the cases and fatalities are coming down in the state. We are trying to get more injections, oxygen, medicines, Remdesivir jabs from time to time. The centre is supplying them and we continue second dose of vaccination in our state. The people are following lockdown to control the virus spread they said.

It is time to follow protocols like masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining physical distance, they said.

