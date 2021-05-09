Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav, Rathod vow for Kothur Municipality development

Sports and Excise Minister, V Srinivas Goud, Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav and Tribal Welfare Minister, Satyavathi Rathod today stated that the Kothur municipality will soon see more development.

In Kothur Municipality, the TRS party winners of recent ULBs polls, Lavanya Yadav took oath as Chairperson and G Ravinder has taken oath as her Deputy Chairman. After attending the oath taking ceremony, the ministers greeted them for better future and rapid development. With support and cooperation from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao this Municipality, near Hyderabad en route Bengaluru National Highway, will witness development they said.

The Ministers vowed to make coordinated efforts for welfare of the people and development in this Municipality.

With MLC Vanidevi they attended the oath taking of chairman and other members of the civic body in Kothur municipality here. On the occasion, the Ministers greeted them new body of the municipality on their posts and oath taking.

It may be said that the chief minister appointed Srinivas Yadav as the observer for the indirect election of the chairperson and, deputy and other panel members. The State Election Commission issued a notification in this regard to follow Corona protocols and conduct indirect polls for all seven ULBs whose results announced on May 3.

The TRS candidates won these ULBs and got top posts after polls.