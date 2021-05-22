Srinivas Yadav says to help film industry workers

Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav today stated that the government will help film industry and its workers.

A team of Telugu film association met with minister at his Marredpally residence in Secunderabad. They urged that the government take steps to help the cinema workers facing livelihood problem due to Corona, lockdown, restrictions on film shootings and lack of income. They sought that the government offer some help to the film workers as was done last time.

The film team informed that the government offered ration and essential commodities to the film industry workers. The minister assured of help by taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He hoped that the government will offer help mitigate the problems during Corona pandemic.