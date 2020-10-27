Srinivas Yadav slams BJP on raids, by poll

Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav today said that the state government will not fear to the BJP led central government. The police used to conduct checks on both the TRS and the BJP leaders and it is not wrong he said.

Talking to news persons he slammed the BJP leaders for making comments on the ruling party on Dubbaka by poll and raids. The BJP leaders can go for campaign and we do ours Srinivas Yadav said. He accused the BJP leaders of making false charges on the government on by poll.

We are more stronger than the BJP in the state he said. It is final warning to the BJP to stop mud slinging on the government. They are not supposed to make charges against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. If they do so we make comments on prime minister Narendra Modi, he said. There is no help from the centre yet on rains loss despite an official team visit.



The minister faulted the BJP leaders for share in welfare schemes. The minister warned that they are not afraid to BJP government at the centre. He condemned the comments of the BJP leaders on raids and arrests. Srinivas Yadav expressed surprise that the BJP leaders are opposing the raids. If their government is in the centre, they cannot object to the raids in the state. The police and election officials will do their duties ahead of the polls.