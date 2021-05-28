SRINIVAS YADAV TELLS SUPER SPREADERS TO GET VACCINATED

Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav today stated that special vaccination drives are started to give doses to high risk groups of super spreaders and also for journalists in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to bring down the cases and set up more vaccination centers for the high risk groups he said.

He launched a vaccination center at his Sanath Nagar segment in the city and interacted with people. The minister visited the vaccination center at a sports complex there.

With mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and others the minister also visited a vaccination center at multi purpose function hall in Bansilalpet.

Later he called upon super spreaders groups to avoid fear, confusion and doubt and get vaccinated during special drive.

With courage and confidence we will win the battle against corona, the minister stated.

This is right time for fighting against the Corona cases see rise in the second wave of pandemic. We have started the drive for the Journalists fraternity to get inoculated at the special vaccination centers he said.

The vaccination centre has all facilities to vaccinate super spreaders who should avail this opportunity he said.

The government is committed to protect its people from Corona pandemic the minister noted.

The lockdown guidelines are to be followed to reduce the cases and break the chain.

We see fall in Corona cases and deaths and the lockdown giving expected results, Srinivas Yadav said.Soon we will tide over the crisis by taking jabs and medicines, he hoped.