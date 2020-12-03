SRIVARI KARTHIKA SAHASRA DEEPOTSAVAM AT VISAKHAPATNAM ON DEC. 14

After receiving overwhelming response for Karthika Deepotsavam observed at Tirupati on November 30, TTD has decided to organize the religious event at Visakhapatnam on December 14.

A review meeting by Tirupati JEO P Basanth Kumar with JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi and CVSO Gopinath Jatti was held in this regard at the Conference Hall in TTD Administrative Building on Wednesday evening.

Named as Srivari Karthika Sahasra Deepotsavam will be observed in a big manner, akin to Tirupati event with women devotees taking part in the mass Deepotsavam.

He instructed the Engineering authorities concerned to visit Vizag for finalizing venue and submit a detailed report in two days. After that, a committee constituting the members from HDPP, Music College, SVBC, Garden wings to inspect the area to make appropriate arrangements.