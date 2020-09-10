SRMAP’s liaison with Northeastern University, Boston, USA to encourage impactful education and research

Amaravati, September 10, 2020, SRM University-AP now has formed a liaison with Northeastern University, Boston, USA, with a vision of mutual endeavours towards the advancement of education and research. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed recently in this regard between the two universities. This is a significant venture to collaborate with top universities such as Northeastern University, which will lead the university to the path of advanced research and educational programmes.

The MoU committee of the SRMAP is working aggressively to bring top universities across the globe for the students to get the benefit and enhance their career. Northeastern University is part of the world’s top 5% of universities, and this collaboration will provide a possibility for our students to visit, learn, and explore from a top reputed university of the USA.

Our students are the primary beneficiaries of this MOU as it provides a platform for them to explore a study abroad programme there, including getting a UG degree from a top-ranked US university. Other beneficiaries include faculty members and scholars, for whom joint research programs could be enabled in the future.

The first MoU that has been signed is a generic MoU that helps SRM University-AP to talk with Northeastern University on the possibilities of collaboration. The following activities are possible with the current MoU that has been signed-

1.Mobility of faculty, scholars and students between Institutions

2.Joint teaching, research, or cultural activity

3.Student services and support

4.Professional development programmes for faculty and staff.

5.Program based partnerships6.Joint development of ongoing and new curricula and academic projects

6.Collaboration in academic publications and other materials of mutual interest

The MoU Committee of the University will further enhance the collaboration with specific departments. The university is already in the process of extending the collaboration to the department level, including Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, to start with. Later, other engineering, science and management streams will be included in the alliance. SRMAP is also exploring opportunities for internships, semester abroad programs and other educational and research activities that will greatly benefit our students.