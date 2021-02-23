State is ruled by mafia: TDP leader L Ramana

Telangana TDP president L. Ramana today came down heavily on TRS party led state government and alleged that the was being ruled by various kinds of mafia like drug mafia and sand mafia.

He made these remarks while addressing media persons after filing his nomination papers from Hyderabad Ranga Reddy Mahbubnagar graduate MLC seat in the seat.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the MLC elections would be held in an apolitical manner. He said that he would raise the problems of all sections of the society in the state legislative council if he was given an opportunity to serve the people of the seat. He said that he had worked as MLA twice and MP once besides working as a state cabinet minister. Ramana also said that he was in politics since the last 27 years and urged the people to vote for him. He reminded the people of the three districts that Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar were developed during their party rule. Targeting state and central governments he alleged that the two governments had failed in providing jobs to the unemployed youth of the state.

He said that the state government had not fulfilled its promise of providing unemployed wage to the unemployed youth of the state so far. He alleged that the state government had also failed in providing DA and PRC to all its employees.