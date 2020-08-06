27.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 7, 2020

State SC, ST panel member visits house of Narsimhulu

Hyderabad, Aug.6: State SC, ST commission member Chilakamarri Narasimhan on Thursday visited the house of  Narasimhulu who was allegedly killed by sand mafia by mowing him down under the wheels of a lorry on July 29 last month at Tirmalapur village of Rajapur mandal of Mahbubnagar district .

            He visited the site of the accident during his visit. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the victim died on July 29 of the last month . He asked the police officials to file SC, ST atrocities case against the accused lorry  driver and its owners. He made it clear that they would not tolerate any kind of injustice to the SCs and STs of the state and added that they would also give compensation to the family members of the Victim on behalf of the state government. He also asked the police to book cases against the accused of the illegal transportation of  sand.

