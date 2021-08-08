State supports Entrepreneurs, Harish lays foundation for new industries at Siddipet

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today said that the government is extending all support to the eligible youth to start industries and become entrepreneurs.

The Minister said that the new businesses and industries will provide jobs and employment to local youth and the government will help others in future too, he said.

He laid a foundation stone for construction of an industrial site at Siddipet district here. It was estimated to cost about Rs 10 cr for the industries to come up here in next few months, the minister maintained. For the first time we offer help to 16 eligible youth to get into the industrial sector to the business of their choice, the finance minister said.

The Finance Minister said that the government seeks to support the eligible youth become entrepreneurs by starting their own businesses. We plan to give adequate funds for the purpose, the minister said.

The Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is for development of various sectors and promoting industries Harish Rao claimed. The government will extend similar financial assistance to youth and graduates who can set up the industries.

They will set up businesses and industries and support financial development of the state he said. The minister hoped that the new entrepreneurs will be giving jobs and employment to the eligible youth locally.

We are introducing several schemes and implementing hassle free mechanism of permissions in two weeks, he claimed. The state is getting huge investments and industries to give jobs, employment and boost the state economy, he said.

This can be attributed to the state policies being promoted under KCR leadership, he said.